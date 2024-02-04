Justice Ritu Bahri new CJ of Uttarakhand

By OUR STAFF REPORTER
DEHRADUN, 3 Feb: Justice Ritu Bahri, a senior judge of Punjab-Haryana High Court, has been appointed new Chief Justice of Uttarakhand High Court. A notification has been issued after the approval of the President of India, appointing her as new Chief Justice. The appointment notification has been issued by the Centre on the recommendation of the Supreme Court Collegium.
Justice Ritu Bahri was the first woman acting-Chief Justice of the Punjab-Haryana High Court. She took charge as acting-Chief Justice on October 14, 2023. Born in 1962 in Jalandhar, Punjab, Ritu Bahri did her schooling in Chandigarh and obtained a degree in Law from Punjab University in 1985. She started practicing in Punjab-Haryana High Court in 1986 and after that served in Haryana Advocate General Office. On August 16, 2010, she was appointed judge of the Punjab-Haryana High Court. Presently she is the second senior-most judge of Punjab-Haryana High Court. It may be pertinent to point out that Justice Ritu Bahri‘s father Justice Amrit Lal Bahri has also been a judge in the Punjab-Haryana High Court.