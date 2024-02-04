Justice Ritu Bahri new CJ of Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN, 3 Feb: Justice Ritu Bahri , a senior judge of Punjab-Haryana High Court, has been appointed new Chief Justice of Uttarakhand High Court. A notification has been issued after the approval of the President of India, appointing her as new Chief Justice . The appointment notification has been issued by the Centre on the recommendation of the Supreme Court Collegium.

Justice Ritu Bahri was the first woman acting- Chief Justice of the Punjab-Haryana High Court. She took charge as acting- Chief Justice on October 14, 2023. Born in 1962 in Jalandhar, Punjab, Ritu Bahri did her schooling in Chandigarh and obtained a degree in Law from Punjab University in 1985. She started practicing in Punjab-Haryana High Court in 1986 and after that served in Haryana Advocate General Office. On August 16, 2010, she was appointed judge of the Punjab-Haryana High Court. Presently she is the second senior-most judge of Punjab-Haryana High Court. It may be pertinent to point out that Justice Ritu Bahri ‘s father Justice Amrit Lal Bahri has also been a judge in the Punjab-Haryana High Court.