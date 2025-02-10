Jyothi Yarraji: Breaking Barriers, Setting New Records

By Niharika Singh

DEHRADUN, 9 Feb: Ganga Athletics Ground of Maharana Pratap Sports College, witnessed the setting up of a new record. Jyothi Yarraji sprinted down the track, hurdling with power and determination. With each step, she came closer to her purpose, leaving behind not just her competitors but also her previous records. The Andhra Pradesh sprinter had done it again—winning gold in the women’s 100m hurdles at the National Games 2025 with a stunning 13.10 seconds.

Yarraji’s dominance started early in the day. In the heats, she blazed through the track, clocking 13.20 seconds, surpassing the National Games meet record of 13.22s that she had set in 2023. The performance secured her place in the finals, but she wasn’t satisfied yet. She knew she had more to give.

Then came the final, where she unleashed her best performance yet. With perfect technique and unshakable determination, she stormed past the finish line in 13.10 seconds, not only securing the gold medal but also setting another new meet record.

Her record-breaking run didn’t just earn her national glory—it also secured her a spot at the Asian Athletics Championships 2025 in Gumi, South Korea. The qualification mark for the event was 13.26 seconds, and Yarraji shattered it with ease. With this, she is now set to represent India on the continental stage, where she will compete against Asia’s best.

This isn’t the first time Yarraji has made history. The 25-year-old hurdler holds the Indian national record in the 100m hurdles at 12.78 seconds, a mark she first set at the FISU World University Games 2023 in Chengdu, China, and later matched at the 2024 Motonet GP Jyvaskyla in Finland. Her consistency, resilience, and hunger for improvement have made her one of India’s finest athletes.

Behind every success story is a tale of hard work, sacrifice, and perseverance, and Yarraji’s journey is no different. From early morning training sessions to pushing through setbacks, she has shown what it takes to be a champion. Her achievements are not just personal milestones but also an inspiration for young athletes nationwide.