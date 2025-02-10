Jyoti Shines in Javelin, Odisha Sets National Games Record in 4x100m Relay

By Niharika Singh

Dehradun, 9 Feb: The athletics arena witnessed thrilling performances as athletes battled for glory in the 25th National Games. From record-breaking sprints to dominant throws, the competition was fierce.

Jyoti Claims Gold in Women’s Javelin Throw

Haryana’s Jyoti emerged victorious in the women’s javelin throw, clinching the gold medal with an outstanding performance. Her throw outshone the competition, securing her place at the top. Karishma from Karnataka fought hard but had to settle for silver, while Ramyashree, also from Karnataka, claimed the bronze medal. Jyoti’s victory further cemented Haryana’s strong presence in Indian athletics.

Odisha’s Men Set National Games Record in 4x100m Relay

In a sensational race, Odisha’s men’s 4x100m relay team created history by setting a new National Games Record with a stunning 39.47 seconds. Their flawless baton exchanges and incredible speed saw them dominate the race. Tamil Nadu finished second with 40.08 seconds, while Kerala secured bronze with 40.73 seconds. Odisha’s record-breaking run was a testament to their hard work and teamwork.

Karnataka’s Women Sprint to 4x100m Gold

The women’s 4x100m relay was a nail-biting race, with Karnataka emerging as champions. Clocking 45.99 seconds, they edged out Tamil Nadu, who finished at 46.01 seconds, making it one of the closest finishes of the event. Kerala took the bronze with 47.04 seconds. The Karnataka team’s seamless coordination and explosive speed secured their well-deserved victory.

Bapi Hansda Triumphs in Men’s 400m

Odisha’s Bapi Hansda delivered a brilliant performance in the men’s 400m final, storming to victory and claiming the gold medal. Vikrant Panchal from Haryana put up a strong fight but had to settle for silver, while Manu TS from Kerala took bronze. Hansda’s win further boosted Odisha’s medal tally and showcased his talent in one of the most demanding track events.

Aishwarya Mishra Returns to Best in Women’s 400m

Maharashtra’s Aishwarya Mishra made a remarkable comeback, clocking a sub-52 second time in the women’s 400m final after a two-year gap. Her performance was both inspiring and dominant as she powered past Vithya Ramraj of Tamil Nadu, who took silver. Devyaniba Zaila from Gujarat finished with bronze. Mishra’s return to top form was a highlight of the championships.

Tejas Shirse Wins Men’s 100m Hurdles

Maharashtra’s Tejas Shirse displayed brilliant hurdling skills to win the men’s 100m hurdles final with a time of 13.65 seconds. His technique and speed made him untouchable in the race. Manav Rajanaravanan from Tamil Nadu finished second, taking silver, while Muhammed Lazan VK from Kerala won bronze. Shirse’s dominant victory marked him as one of India’s top hurdlers.

A Day of Champions

The National Games witnessed extraordinary performances from athletes across the country. From Jyoti’s powerful javelin throw to Odisha’s record-breaking relay, the event showcased India’s rising athletic talent. With more events to come, the competition promises even more excitement and inspiring moments.