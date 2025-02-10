Uttarakhand Govt gears up for Grand Closing Ceremony of 38th National Games

By Mohammad Suhail Abbasi

Dehradun, 9 Feb: As grand as the 38th National Games have been, the closing ceremony is also set to create much emotion and memories. The way the players of Uttarakhand are making records by performing unprecedentedly in various competitions, there are preparations to give special honour to the players at the closing ceremony. There will be a games recap to revive and inspire the memories of the winning players, which will have a glimpse of the activities from the start of the event to the end.

Home Minister Amit Shah will be present at the closing ceremony as the Chief Guest, along with Bollywood singer Sukhwinder, Kumaoni actress Shweta Mahara, and Digari Group to add more glory to this closing programme. Apart from them, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha and Sports Minister Rekha Arya will address the gathering.

According to Sports Minister Rekha Arya, Yogasana has become a part of the National Games at Uttarakhand for the first time and will also be included in the upcoming Asian Games. That is why special presentations of Yogasana and Mallakhamb will be included in the closing programme. Chief Minister Dhami has given instructions to make extensive arrangements for the closing ceremony.

On the occasion, the flag of the National Games will be handed over to the next host state, which is not known yet, as the Indian Olympic Association has not announced it yet. It may be recalled that Uttarakhand received the flag from Goa.

The general public will also be present at the closing ceremony, which is to be held at the Indira Gandhi International Sports Complex in Golapur, Haldwani. For this, seating arrangements for more than 15,000 people are being made in the stadium. Just as the Pandavas Group gave a performance at the the opening event, similarly in the closing programme, too, Kumaoni actress Shweta Mahara and Digari Group will perform before the main event starts.

Sports Minister Arya recalled that some traffic jams had caused problems in the opening programme. Taking lessons from this experience, instructions have been given to keep the traffic arrangements around the Golapur Stadium in order. She is confident that like the great performance of the players, the closing ceremony will also be spectacular and grand.