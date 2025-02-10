Gold, Grit & Glory: Seema Kaliramna’s Winning Moment at National Games

By Anukriti Srivastava

Dehradun, 9 Feb: The second day of athletics events at the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand was packed with exciting performances. A highlight was Seema Kaliramna’s impressive gold medal win in the discus throw event.

Seema’s path to the podium has been a testament to her dedication, as she juggles motherhood, PhD studies, and athletics. After welcoming her son, Rudra, in 2021, she took an 11-month hiatus before resuming her training. The comeback was challenging, but her hard work ultimately paid off.

On Saturday, Seema clinched the gold medal with a throw of 52.07m. While it wasn’t her personal best, the victory significantly boosted her confidence. “Winning gold is always special, and I feel proud of my achievement,” she expressed after the event.

Seema attributes much of her success to her husband and coach, Ravinder, who has been her guiding force through the highs and lows of her career. A former national-level discus thrower himself, Ravinder has been her strongest supporter. “We are a team—when I struggle, he lifts me up, and when he needs support, I am there for him,” she shared.

She also appreciates her parents and in-laws, who help care for her son while she trains. “Their support allows me to focus on my sport,” Seema noted.

Despite her gold medal win, Seema felt a tinge of disappointment as she aimed to break the Games record of 55.45m set in 2001. “I wanted my name in the record books, but I couldn’t give my best performance today,” she confessed.

Her ultimate dream is to compete in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. Although she narrowly missed qualifying for the Paris Olympics, her determination remains strong. “My goal is to break the national record and win an Olympic medal for India,” she stated confidently.

In addition to Seema’s success, many other athletes displayed their talents on Day 2. With several events still on the horizon, fans can look forward to more thrilling performances and unforgettable moments.