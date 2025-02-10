Speed, Strength & Glory: Day 12 of National Games delivers thrilling action!

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 9 Feb: The 38th National Games in Uttarakhand showcased an exhilarating Day 12, featuring thrilling competitions in athletics, gymnastics, and hockey. Athletes put on remarkable displays, breaking records and earning medals for their respective states.

The standout event of the day was the women’s 100m hurdles, in which Jyothi Yarraji from Andhra Pradesh claimed gold with a time of 13.10 seconds. Her remarkable performance not only set a new National Games record but also earned her a place in the Asian Athletics Championships.

In the women’s 400m race, Aishwarya Mishra from Maharashtra secured the gold medal, achieving a personal best after a two-year hiatus. Vithya Ramraj from Tamil Nadu took home the silver, while Devyaniba Zaila from Gujarat earned the bronze.

The men’s 400m final was just as thrilling, with Bapi Hansda from Odisha winning gold, followed by Vikrant Panchal from Haryana who secured silver, and Manu TS from Kerala who took bronze.

The relay events added to the excitement. Odisha’s men’s 4x100m relay team made history by setting a new National Games record of 39.47 seconds to win gold. Tamil Nadu and Kerala followed with silver and bronze medals, respectively. In the women’s 4x100m relay, Karnataka triumphed with gold, while Tamil Nadu and Kerala finished in second and third place.

In the men’s 100m hurdles, Tejas Shirse from Maharashtra showcased an outstanding performance, winning gold with a time of 13.65 seconds. Manav Rajanaravanan from Tamil Nadu secured the silver, and Muhammed Lazan VK from Kerala took home the bronze.

In addition to athletics, the gymnastics arena showcased an exhilarating acrobatic dynamic qualification round. Bengal’s mixed team of Anusrita Bhattacharya and Ankrish Karmakar captivated the audience with their routine set to the popular Marathi song “Zingaat”.

In women’s hockey, the Madhya Pradesh team experienced their first defeat of the tournament, falling 2-3 to Haryana in their final group match. Despite this setback, they maintained their lead in Group A with 9 points from 4 matches, closely followed by West Bengal.