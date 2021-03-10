Kangra Painting workshop held by Dr Sneh Gangal

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 9 Mar: SPIC MACAY organised a Kangra Painting workshop at Him Jyoti School, here, today. The workshop was conducted by renowned painter Dr Sneh Gangal.

The workshop focussed on educating the students in the fundamentals of Kangra painting. They were taught about the absolute basics of the painting technique.

Dr Sneh enlightened the students about Kangra painting. She said that the painting is done on handmade paper with stone colours derived from earth and rocks, painted with a brush that has a single squirrel hair at its tip.

Dr Sneh Gangal has obtained her PhD in Kangra Paintings from the Rohilkhand University. During her research period, Gangal visited Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, to get the pulse of the art form. Her creations are proud possessions of several private collectors of India, the USA, the UK, Greece, France, Australia, and can be found at various corporate houses, ministries, and embassies.

Dr Sneh is a recipient of numerous awards, including the National Merit Certificate for Traditional Art and the National Award for Traditional Art.