Karan Mahara detained following dharna outside Raj Bhawan in Doon

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 17 Jul: Uttarakhand Congress President Karan Mahara was detained after staging a spontaneous protest outside the Raj Bhawan here today. Mahara was demanding the dismissal of State Election Commissioner Sushil Kumar. Mahara, who was accompanied by Senior Vice President SK Dhasmana and other party members, sat on a dharna in front of the Governor’s residence following the denial of an appointment by the Raj Bhawan to present their grievances. The protest was aimed at drawing attention to alleged constitutional violations. The dharna led the Police to take the Congress leaders into custody. The detained Congress leaders were taken to the Police Lines and later released.

It may be reminded here that the Congress party has accused the State Election Commissioner of contravening Section 9, Sub-sections 6 and 7, of the Uttarakhand Panchayati Raj Act by issuing directives related to the ongoing panchayat elections. Mahara and the Congress leaders were allegedly seeking an audience with the Governor for the past four days to demand the Commissioner’s removal, arguing that only the Governor, as the appointing authority, could take cognisance of such misconduct and take due action. With no appointment granted, Mahara resorted to protest action at the gates of Raj Bhawan.

Speaking to the media outside the Raj Bhawan, Mahara expressed disappointment over the Governor’s non-responsiveness. He also alleged that the State Government was influencing the Election Commissioner to act in a manner that violated constitutional provisions. He emphasised that, in the absence of any institutional recourse, the protest outside Raj Bhawan is the only viable method to bring attention to what he called a “threat to democratic norms”. He asserted that the Congress indulged in a peaceful Dharna and fast and it is aimed at upholding constitutional accountability. Mahara added that when a constitutionally autonomous body begins acting contrary to its mandate, the Governor remains the final avenue for redressal.