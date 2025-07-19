CM orders overhaul of Hospitals and Ayush facilities

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 17 Jul: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today instructed the officials to intensify efforts to strengthen healthcare infrastructure and Ayush services across the state. Chairing a review meeting of the Health Department at the Secretariat here today, Dhami emphasised on the importance of upgrading hospital facilities and ensuring that they function beyond being mere referral centres. The CM urged the Health Department to assume ownership in improving public health services and directed the Chief Secretary to convene a focused meeting to discuss measures for bolstering hospital infrastructure and service delivery. He also sought updates on the progress of announcements made under the Chief Minister’s portfolio with respect to the Health Department. The officials informed that initiatives are underway to link super specialists with medical colleges via telemedicine to ensure better access to healthcare in remote areas.

In a separate review of the Ayush Department, the CM directed swift implementation of his proposal to create two spiritual zones in the state. He emphasised that yoga, wellness, and Ayush practices are central to Uttarakhand’s cultural identity and directed the officials to accelerate the establishment of well-equipped health and wellness centres. He stressed the need to set clear annual targets for promoting wellness tourism and enhancing the reach of existing centres. Dhami also instructed the officials to explore opportunities for establishing wellness centres in GMVN, KMVN, and the Vibrant Villages.

The officials shared that plans are in motion to establish a Directorate of Yoga under the state’s yoga policy, and they also claimed that efforts are being made to register and promote new yoga centres. Following the recent investor summit, groundwork for projects worth Rs 1100 crores in the Ayush sector has begun. Additionally, 300 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs are being upgraded to meet NABH standards, with 149 centres already certified.

Health Minister Dhan Singh Rawat participated in the meeting virtually. Among those present at the review meeting included Vice Chairman of the Infrastructure Monitoring Council Vishwas Dawar, Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan, Principal Secretary RK Sudhanshu, Secretaries Dr R Rajesh Kumar, Dipendra Chaudhary, Sridhar Babu Adanki, Director Ayush Vijay Kumar Jogdande, Director General Health Dr Sunita Tamta, Director Medical Education Dr Ashutosh Sayana, and other senior officials.