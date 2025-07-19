Punjab National Bank Conducts Retail Outreach Prog

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 17 Jul: Punjab National Bank organized a Retail Outreach Program at Hotel Aketa, aimed at strengthening customer engagement and promoting the Bank’s retail lending services.

The event was graced by senior officials of the Bank, including Somesh Kumar, General Manager from Head Office; Anupam, Zonal Manager, Dehradun Zone; Abhinandan Singh, Circle Head, Dehradun; Anurag Saxena, Deputy Circle Head, Dehradun; Devraj Singh Pangtey, CAC Head, Dehradun; and Navnit Kumar, RAM Head.

Approved builders, car dealers, solar rooftop vendors, and valued customers actively participated in the program. Customers were assured of quick loan sanctioning and fast disbursement. Select valued customers were felicitated during the event in recognition of their continued trust in the Bank.

The program was anchored by Ashish Saraswat and witnessed meaningful interaction among all stakeholders, reaffirming PNB ’s commitment to customer satisfaction and seamless banking services.