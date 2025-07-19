Agriculture Minister Joshi holds meeting on Rural & Agricultural Development

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 17 Jul: Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Ganesh Joshi held a meeting at his camp office today with officials from Agribid, a leading organisation working in the fields of agriculture, horticulture, and rural development. During the meeting, the organisation presented a detailed overview of its initiatives aimed at strengthening agriculture and rural livelihoods in the state.

The representatives informed the Minister that Agribid has been actively engaged for several years in areas such as warehouse construction, bio-fertiliser production, weather-based agricultural interventions, crop enhancement, and technological innovations. Currently operating in 12 states across India, the organisation is providing training to farmers, offering guidance to boost productivity, and implementing integrated rural development programs.

The organisation also proposed agricultural technology-based solutions for rural areas and potential avenues for collaboration with the Uttarakhand government in the agriculture sector.

Minister Ganesh Joshi appreciated the work being done by Agribid and stated that the state government encourages private sector participation in its mission to double farmers’ income and promote modern agriculture. He directed officials to evaluate the organisation’s proposals and explore feasible areas of cooperation.

The meeting was attended by Dinesh Kumar, Joint Director of the Agriculture Department; Mahendra Singh, Director of the Horticulture Mission; Narendra Yadav, CEO of the Horticulture Marketing Board; and from Agribid: Dr Sandesh Yadav, Founder Ashutosh Mishra, Managing Director Rahul Swalka, AgriTech Collaboration Head Sridhar Kotra, Strategic Head Sangeeta Sharma, and Finance Head Sunil Tiwari.