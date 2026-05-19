‘Uttarakhand Ratna Awards’ presented by AICOI to society leaders

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 18 May: AICOI (All India Conference of Intellectuals), in its 48th Annual Celebration held at the ICAR Indian Institute of Soil and Water Conservation Auditorium, here, honoured several persons with the Uttarakhand, UP and Punjab Ratna Awards.

Justice Rajesh Tandon and Dr S Farooq, Senior Vice President of the AICOI, along with Supreme Court advocate Prakash Nidhi Sharma and other office bearers of the society, presented awards to the following persons whose contribution in their fields have been remarkable – AVM Rajesh Bhandari (Retd), PS Dhingra, Author & Social Activist Dr Ravinder Singh Bisht, Medical Superintendent, Doon Hospital, Swami A Saraswati Yogacharya, SS Khati (HoD, Electrical, UK Institute of Polytechnic, Pipli), Dinesh Kumar (Director Agriculture,UK)), Sughar Singh Verma (Chief Agriculture Officer, Uttarkashi), Dr M Madhu (former Director, Soil & Water Conservation Institute, Dehradun), Dr Dharmendra Kumar, Dr Rajesh Kumar Mahajan, Sanjeev Kumar Tyagi, Tajinder Swaroop, DN Singh, Neeraj Chaudhary, Aslam Khan and many others.

The vote of thanks was proposed by AICOI Secretary AK Sharma.