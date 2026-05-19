Cong threatens agitation if cases against Jyoti Rautela are not withdrawn

By Arun Pratap Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 18 May: The Uttarakhand Mahila Congress has demanded the withdrawal of cases filed against its state president, Jyoti Rautela, and four nursing candidates, warning of a statewide agitation if the government fails to act. The warning was issued by Asha Manorama Dobriyal, newly appointed executive president of the Mahila Congress’s Garhwal division, during a press conference held at the party headquarters here today.

She warned that if the cases are not withdrawn promptly, the Mahila Congress will not hesitate to gherao the SSP’s office and intensify its protest across the state.

Dobriyal also announced that assembly wise presidents will soon be appointed in Garhwal division as the consultations are underway among senior leaders to finalise names for all 70 constituencies. She also strongly criticised the government for failing to maintain law and order, alleging that the law and order has collapsed and that the people are suffering from increasing incidents of human wildlife conflict. She added that attacks by tigers, monkeys, wild boars and bears have left the residents in the hill districts deeply distressed and as a result the farming activities are severely affected.

Dobriyal further accused the government of mismanaging the Char Dham Yatra, pointing to traffic snarls during the tourist season. Rising inflation, she said, has made life unbearable for the common people, with steep hikes in petrol, diesel and cooking gas prices adding to their woes.

It may be recalled that cases were registered against Uttarakhand Mahila Congress President Jyoti Rautela and others at Dalanwala Police Station here after they climbed the Parade Ground water tank, threatening self immolation and obstructing government work while pressing for nursing candidates’ demands. On 11 May, Rautela and members of the Nursing Ekta Manch had entered the restricted water tank premises and refused to come down despite repeated persuasion by the officials. Their colleagues meanwhile had staged a sit in below the tank, prompting police deployment in the area to maintain peace and security.

On 12 May, Rautela poured petrol on herself and threatened to set herself ablaze with a matchstick, forcing the administration to intervene. Members of the Nursing Ekta Manch and other organisations also blocked the main road outside Parade Ground, raising slogans and disrupting traffic. The administration managed to clear the road after assuring the protesters that their demands would be forwarded to the government.

Under mounting pressure, the administration had sent the proposal to the state government on 13 May, following which Rautela and her four associates finally came down from the tank. After this cases were filed against Rautela and others in relevant provisions of law over the incident. The Mahila Congress has now warned that unless the cases against them are withdrawn, the party will launch a statewide agitation.