Vision of developed India incomplete without uplift of poor: ‘Prant Pracharak’ Shailendra

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 18 May: The annual function of Seva Bharati, Dehradun Mahanagar, was held at the IRD Auditorium, Survey Chowk, yesterday. On this occasion, the Prant Pracharak of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Shailendra, observed that the vision of a developed India would remain incomplete without the uplift of the neglected, deprived and underprivileged sections of society. He emphasised that real development is possible only when the last person in society is connected to the mainstream. He reminded that that Seva Bharati has been working for years with this very objective, expanding its service activities across communities.

Shailendra highlighted that, through education, health, values and self-reliance, Seva Bharati has been bringing positive changes in the lives of the needy. He mentioned that the organisation is now also working on social innovations such as marriage rituals to support economically weaker families. He observed that when the society witnesses the tangible results of service work, people themselves come forward to contribute. He praised the role of women in Seva Bharati and in wider society and commented that their participation in service activities is giving new direction to positive social change. He underlined that service and sensitivity alter people’s thinking and create a positive atmosphere.

He stressed that reaching out to nomadic communities, slum dwellers and deprived families is the need of the hour. Service, he said, has no boundaries and begins wherever there is necessity. He added that Seva Bharati’s entire work is sustained through social cooperation and participation, and with this support the organisation continues to expand new service projects and extend help to those in need. He appealed to those present to join service activities and contribute to the uplift of weaker sections of society.

Vice-Chancellor, Doon University, Prof Dr Surekha Dangwal, who was the guest of honour on the occasion, also addressed the gathering. She asserted that collective consciousness and service are the hallmarks of Indian society. She also observed that Indian culture has never been confined to itself but has always embraced the spirit of cooperation with neighbouring countries. She contrasted this with Western societies where individualism is more pronounced, while Indian society values family and social relationships. She emphasised the need to understand rising discontent in society and to strengthen the family and social bonds. She said the world today looks towards India with hope, as service is embedded in the DNA of Indian culture. She asserted that Seva Bharati is carrying this mission to the last person.

Dr Dangwal urged that the experiences and the wisdom of the elders must be respected. The desire of service should arise from within and no child should be deprived of education merely due to lack of fees. Here, society must step forward. She noted that even the weak are respected in Indian tradition and working for their uplift is true service. She warned that selfishness and greed are weakening society and recalled the thoughts of Swami Vivekananda, stressing the need for service among slum dwellers and the needy. She cited Maharshi Dadhichi as a symbol of inspiration for service and sacrifice. She added that today’s youth and children are entangled in package-based stress and urged them to adopt a life rooted in service and values.

During the programme, some inspiring songs were also presented by Seva Bharati teachers. The speakers informed the audience that Seva Bharati is currently running 109 service centres in 84 settlements with objectives of education, health, self-reliance and social harmony. These centres provide education to needy children, self-reliance to women and support to deprived sections of society. Children of Bal Sanskar Kendras presented colourful cultural performances including patriotic songs, group dances and value-based presentations, winning applause from the audience. The guests appreciated the talent of the children, saying such centres lay a strong foundation for positive social transformation.

The event was chaired by Northern Mahanagar President Satish Dangwal. Stage management was jointly conducted by Sunita Pandey and Ritu Singhal. On the occasion, Dhananjay, Vimal, Sudhir, Vijay, Anand Prakash and a large number of others were present.