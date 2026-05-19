Harak Singh led delegation submits memo to MDDA VC on MDDA Colony issues

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 18 May: A delegation led by Uttarakhand Election Management Committee Chairman and former minister Harak Singh Rawat submitted a memorandum to MDDA Vice-Chairman Banshidhar Tiwari today. The memorandum highlights various problems faced by the residents of MDDA Colony, Chander Road, Dalanwala, in Dehradun.

The memorandum states that the colony was constructed nearly 35 to 36 years ago and with the passage of time most buildings have deteriorated. Several houses suffer from severe dampness and leakage, causing considerable hardship to residents. Continuous rainfall in Dehradun has further aggravated the situation.

The delegation demanded that the department frame a clear policy for the reconstruction of houses in the EWS and LIG categories so that new construction can be carried out in line with present requirements. It was also urged that vacant MDDA land be allotted to interested people at the prevailing circle rates, which would not only increase departmental revenue but also benefit the local residents.

The memorandum also claims that whenever a resident undertakes reconstruction of an old and dilapidated house in the colony, the department issues notices that cause unnecessary harassment. It was stressed that the department should adopt practical solutions in the public interest. In addition, the demand was raised to allow temporary tin sheds to be installed so that residents could get relief from rain and dampness.

MDDA Vice-Chairman Banshidhar Tiwari assured the delegation that the demands related to public welfare would be considered seriously and appropriate action would be taken.

On this occasion, among those present on the occasion were Harak Singh Rawat along with Sanjay Sharma, Titu Tyagi, Vinod Chauhan, Manoj Bhatt, Vijay Chauhan, Robin Tyagi, Vineet Prasad Bhatt, Amit Rawat, Madan Lal, Himanshu Rawat, Sehzad Ansari, Abhishek Tiwari, Arjun Sonkar, Siddharth Agarwal, Gautam Dogra, Tejaswi Rana, Mohit Mehta, Atul Saxena, Abhishek Pasi, Sohel Chauhan, Tejinder Singh Rawat and Mukesh Basera among many others.