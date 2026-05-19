CM felicitates state’s meritorious students

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 17 May: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, while participating in the ‘Meghavi Chhatra Samman’ ceremony organised by Amar Ujala at the auditorium of the CM’s Camp Office on Sunday, honoured meritorious students of the state and wished them a bright future. On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that students are the greatest strength of any society and nation and the future of the country and the state depends on their talent, hard work and determination.

The Chief Minister added that Amar Ujala’s initiative to honour meritorious students is highly commendable, encouraging young talent and inspiring other students to excel. He expressed his happiness over the excellent results achieved by students in this year’s Uttarakhand Board exams, particularly praising the outstanding performance of girls.

The Chief Minister emphasised that there are no shortcuts to success in life. The real keys to success are persistent hard work, discipline, and self-confidence. He urged students to dream big and pursue them with complete dedication and commitment.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the crucial role of teachers and parents on this occasion, saying that they shape children’s personalities and futures. He said that teachers are the true architects of nation-building, imparting not only education to students but also values ​​of culture, discipline, and responsible citizenship.

The Chief Minister stated that the state government is committed to continuous improvement, innovation, digital learning, and the provision of quality education in the field of education. He added that educated, capable, and self-reliant youth will play a crucial role in fulfilling the resolve to make Uttarakhand the best state in the country.

Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat said that the state government is paying special attention to quality education. He said that about 28 percent of students have scored more than 60 percent marks in board exams, while 12 percent have scored more than 75 percent marks. He said that under the National Education Policy-2020, students in the state are also being given knowledge of Vedic mathematics, Ramayana, Mahabharata, state culture and spirituality. He said that the state has secured a place among the top 10 states in school education ranking. Additional Secretary Banshidhar Tiwari and Amar Ujala Editor Anoop Bajpai were also present on this occasion.