Irwin Allan Sealy’s book, “Flying Yoginis”, released at DLRC 

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 17 May: As part of the literary and cultural programmes organised by the Doon Library and Research Centre (DLRC), the launch of noted author Irwin Allan Sealy’s new book, ‘Flying Yoginis’, was held on Saturday at the Doon Library Auditorium, followed by an extensive and engaging discussion on the book. The event was attended by writers, intellectuals, researchers, literature enthusiasts, and individuals associated with culture, history, and gender discourse.

Speakers at the event observed that Flying Yoginis is not merely a book, but a profound intellectual journey centred on feminine power, cultural memory, spirituality, and the spirit of resistance. The book focuses on the story and cultural presence of the yoginis, whose ancient sculptures were displaced from Indian temples and are today housed in museums abroad.

In his address, Irwin Allan Sealy shared detailed insights into the process of writing the book, the yogini tradition, and the questions surrounding the preservation of India’s cultural memory. He remarked that history and culture survive not only in archives, but also in people’s memories, myths, and artistic expressions.

During the discussion, noted poet, translator, and literary critic Prof Arvind Krishna Mehrotra described the book as an important extension of the distinctive tradition of Indian writing in English. He said that Sealy’s writing connects Indian experiences with global contexts and presents a sensitive synthesis of history, philosophy, and literature.

Writer, filmmaker, feminist thinker, and human rights activist Gita Sahgal highlighted the book’s engagement with feminist thought and the spirit of resistance. She stated that the idea of the yoginis is not merely a religious or cultural symbol, but also a powerful representation of women’s freedom and self-expression.

Members of the audience also participated actively, raising questions and sharing their perspectives on various themes explored in the book. The discussion remained highly interactive and intellectually stimulating throughout.

Irwin Allan Sealy was born in Allahabad in 1951 and is regarded as one of the important voices in Indian writing in English. His acclaimed works include The Trotter-Nama, Hero, The Everest Hotel, and Asoca: A Sutra. He has received several prestigious honours, including the Sahitya Akademi Award, Commonwealth Writers’ Prize, Crossword Book Award, and the Padma Shri.

English poet and author Prof Arvind Krishna Mehrotra was born in Lahore in 1947. He has published six collections of poetry in English and two major works of translation. Among his well-known works are The Absent Traveller and Songs of Kabir. His Oxford India Anthology of Twelve Modern Indian Poets (1992) is considered highly influential.

In 2009, he was nominated for the post of Professor of Poetry at the University of Oxford. He has translated more than 200 literary works from Prakrit, Hindi, Bengali, and Gujarati.

Gita Sahgal, meanwhile, is a writer, journalist, filmmaker, feminist thinker, and human rights activist. She has been a co-founder and active member of several women’s organisations.

She is especially known for her films Women Leaving Islam (2021), Dispatches (1987), and London is Burning (2012).

At the beginning of the programme, Chandrashekhar Tewari, Programme Officer of the Doon Library and Research Centre, welcomed the guests and participants. The vote of thanks was proposed by Nicholas Hoffland.

The programme was attended by several writers, literary figures, and distinguished citizens of the city.