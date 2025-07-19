Artist meets Speaker to discuss preservation of U’khand’s Disappearing Folk Arts & Traditions

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 17 Jul: Renowned young artist Mukul Baduni from Uttarkashi, known for his contributions to folk culture, paid a courtesy visit on Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan today.

The meeting focused on efforts to revive Uttarakhand’s vanishing arts, culture, and traditions through creative expression.

On this occasion, Baduni presented his handmade painting, titled “Maa Ganga”, as a gift to the Speaker. The artwork was described by the Speaker as deeply emotive and inspiring. It is not only a remarkable example of artistic excellence but also a symbol of Uttarakhand’s spiritual and cultural identity.

Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan praised Mukul Baduni’s efforts and stated, “Uttarakhand’s cultural heritage is not only our identity but also our soul. Preserving it and passing it on to future generations is a collective responsibility.” She added that by providing a platform and encouragement to folk arts, the rich cultural diversity of the state can gain global recognition.

Khanduri Bhushan extended her best wishes to all artists involved in this mission and assured them of her continued support in promoting traditional art and artists.