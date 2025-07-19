Senior GOI officials impressed by Silk Federation innovations

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 17 Jul: Senior officials from the Ministry of Cooperation, Government of India—including Pankaj Bansal, Additional Secretary and Managing Director, NCDC; Kapil Meena, Director, Department of Cooperation; and other Joint Secretary-level officials—visited the headquarters and Silk Park campus of the Uttarakhand Cooperative Silk Federation today.

During their visit, the officials inspected the modern facilities established at Silk Park, which prominently include the handloom unit for weaving silk sarees and garments, the yarn bank, and the ‘Doon Silk’ retail outlet.

Following the inspection, Anand Shukla, Managing Director of the Federation, delivered a comprehensive presentation on the Federation’s current activities, innovations, and future roadmap.

The officials praised the Federation’s adoption of a “Complete Value Chain Model,” describing it as an exemplary framework for national-level cooperative institutions. They recommended that a detailed success story and presentation on this model be prepared and submitted to the Ministry of Cooperation, so that other cooperatives across the country may be inspired to adopt a similar approach.

Shukla stated that the Federation has already implemented the complete value chain across 11 institutions through cooperative-to-cooperative partnerships and a cooperative-corporate model. The current focus is on significantly scaling up business volume, a goal towards which work is progressing on a war footing.

For the financial year 2025–26, the Federation has set a target of Rs 10 crore in product sales and Rs 20 crore in production value. To achieve this, five production lines have already been initiated.

The primary aim of the Federation is not just business expansion but also economic empowerment of rural women. Through the “Lakhpati Didi” campaign, the Federation is working to provide self-employment and sustainable income opportunities to a greater number of women.

This initiative is not only strengthening the cooperative structure in the state but is also presenting cooperation as a powerful model for employment and income generation.

The event was attended by Director Pradeep Kumar, Manager Matabar Kandari, District Assistant Registrar Balwant Manral, Administrative Officer Vinod Kumar, Fashion Designer Dr Niharika Singh, Textile Engineer Ankit Khati, Brand Promoter Geeta Negi, Anil Dobhal, and others.