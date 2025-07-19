SSP welcomes devotees and reviews arrangements for Kanwar Mela

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 17 Jul: Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dehradun, Ajai Singh, warmly welcomed the devotees who arrived for the Kanwar Mela. He greeted them with flower garlands and also distributed fruits, sweets, and beverages. He talked to the devotees and took feedback about their journey.

On Thursday, the SSP inspected the police arrangements in the Rishikesh and Raiwala areas. He gave instructions to the officers to ensure proper security and smooth management of the Kanwar Mela. The SSP also met the police personnel on duty and encouraged them. He asked them to perform their duties with dedication and also take care of their health.

After the visit, the SSP conducted a surprise inspection of the Raiwala police station. He checked the records and gave directions to keep all documents updated. He also reviewed the work being done under online platforms like the CCTNS, NCRB Portal, CM Portal, and e-District. He told the staff to resolve all complaints on time.