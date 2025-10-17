Kasiga School concludes Annual Day celebrations with grandeur

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 15 Oct: The second day of the Two-Day Annual Day Celebrations at Kasiga School, Dehradun, unfolded with creativity, enthusiasm, and celebration. The day began with the inauguration of the exhibition, in which students exhibited their innovative projects and artistic creations across diverse disciplines — from English to Humanities, and Mathematics to Commerce, Pottery, and Art and Craft.

Following the exhibition, the Parent Teacher Meeting provided a valuable platform for constructive dialogue between parents and teachers, focusing on each student’s progress and strategies for continued growth.

The atmosphere on campus then came alive with excitement as the Annual Fete was declared open. From entertaining games like Blow the Boat, Cup and Up, and Flip a Catch to delectable food stalls, music corners, and a lively band performance, the event created a vibrant and joyful experience for everyone.

Adding a touch of nostalgia to the celebrations, the Alumni Lunch held on the Kasiga Lawns welcomed the school’s proud alumni; the true brand ambassadors of Kasiga, who revisited their alma mater to relive old memories and rekindle lasting friendships.

The evening blossomed into a cultural extravaganza, reflecting the school’s creative spirit and artistic excellence. The programme commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp and a prayer for peace, followed by a soulful orchestra performance of the school song. A captivating jugalbandi of Indian and Western music set a harmonious tone for the celebrations.

After the Annual Report was presented by Dr Madhav Deo Saraswat, Mentor and Advisor to the school, the much-awaited Yearbook 2025 was unveiled. The Annual Academic Awards honoured meritorious students across all grades, including board toppers. The prestigious John Mason Awards were also presented for exceptional talent in Theatre and Literary Skills in both Hindi and English.

The Chief Guest, Sanjay Kundu, an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, lauded the remarkable efforts of the students and staff for curating such a memorable celebration of learning, creativity, and achievement.

The highlight of the evening was the enchanting dance drama Humsafar, conceptualised, choreographed, and directed by the renowned Odissi danseuse Sharmila Bhartari. Described as a spiritual odyssey, Humsafar flowed through the divine essence of Bhakti and Sufism, weaving a tale of love and human unity.

Among the dignitaries in attendance were the Guest of Honour, Dharmacharya Shantum Seth, Chairman Ramesh Batta, Directors Chandni Batta and Siddharth Batta, Mentor and Advisor Dr Madhav Deo Saraswat, and Deputy Head of School Arundhati Shukla.

The celebration concluded with a heartfelt Vote of Thanks and the National Anthem, marking the end of a two-day event that beautifully reflected the ethos, excellence, and vibrant spirit of Kasiga School.