Kavita Dhoundiyal wins gold medal in All India Police Sports Shooting Competition

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 31 Mar: Kavita Dhoundiyal, a resident of Gairsain in Chamoli district, has once again proved her talent. This talented player of the Central Shooting Team of Indo-Tibetan Border Police has set a new national record by winning the gold medal in the 25 metres pistol women’s event in the All India Police Sports Shooting Competition held from 24 to 29 March.

Kavita Dhoundiyal has many important achievements in her career, in which she showed her talent by winning the gold medal in the National Championship in 2022. She won a gold medal in 2023 at the Kumar Surendra Singh National Competition; won a bronze medal in the 2024 National Championship. She created a new record by winning a gold medal in 2025 All India Police Sports Shooting Competition.

This has filled the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force and the whole of Uttarakhand with pride. Kavita Dhoundiyal was born in village Rikholi, Gairsain. Her father’s name is Dinesh Chandra Dhoundiyal. Kavita, who has been interested in sports since childhood, has made her mark at the national and state level on the basis of hard work and dedication. Senior officers, coaching staff and sports lovers of Indo-Tibetan Border Police have congratulated Kavita on this historic victory.