St George’s College Internal Complaints Committee briefed on POCSO, POSH Acts

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Mussoorie, 31 Mar: A meeting of the Internal Complaints Committee was held on 29 March at St George’s College, here, and was addressed by Advocate Harjeet Kaur, a lawyer at the Nainital High Court, who has extensive experience in legal rights and has been a former member of the Internal Complaint Committee of Employees State Insurance Corporation. Kaur presented valuable insights regarding the functioning of the POCSO and POSH Acts.

The meeting was presided over by Committee Chairperson Juhi Sabharwal, Secretary Diksha Matta, Ajay Arya (Advocate), Vijender Negi (Nagar Palika Parishad, Mussoorie), Manoj Saili (Advocate), Dr Sneha Panwar, Himani Joshi Kumai, Beena Vincent, Sunita Jakhmola and Vanita Rawat (Faculty, SGC).

The members deliberated over matters concerning the committee followed by a question and answer session. The meeting was brought to a close with a prayer.