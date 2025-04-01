Brig Behl presented ‘Uttarakhand Titan’ award for book on ‘Bhagavad Gita’

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 31 Mar: News18 India channel honoured Brig KG Behl (Retd) with the ‘Uttarakhand Titan’ award for his translation of the Bhagavad Gita from Sanskrit to simple English rhymed poetry, Shloka by Shloka. All the 700 shlokas contained in 18 chapters of Bhagavad Gita are so simple that those who know English can follow it even without any guide.

The book has been published by publishers Motilal Banarasi Das on art paper with colour sketches on each page corresponding to the incidents described therein to inspire the readers. It is available on Amazon and Book World, Dehradun.

At a function in a local hotel on 28 March, Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) presented these awards. Brig KG Behl (Retd), a former Dy Surveyor General, Survey of India, was awarded along with other eminent recipients.