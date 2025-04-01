U’khand receives Rs 293.75 Cr under ‘Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana’

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 31 Mar: Rural Development Minister Ganesh Joshi has expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for their support for the state’s development. Under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), the Government of India has released a financial allocation of Rs 293.75 crore as the fourth instalment for the financial year 2024-25.

So far, a total amount of Rs 865.49 crore has been disbursed by the Government of India in the current financial year. Additionally, in response to a special request from the state government, the Empowered Committee has approved the construction of 9 bridges under PMGSY-III, at a total cost of Rs 40.77 crore.

Out of this total amount, Rs 36.69 crore will be funded by the Central Government, while Rs 4.08 crore will be provided by the State Government. These new bridges will directly benefit rural areas, improving connectivity and infrastructure. Furthermore, Rs 46.64 crore has been allocated for the immediate completion of pending projects, ensuring the swift execution of previously incomplete works.

Rural Development Minister Ganesh Joshi thanked the Central Government for this support, stating that this funding would accelerate road and bridge construction projects in rural areas, significantly improving transportation and accessibility for the people.