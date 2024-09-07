Kedarnath Yatra gains momentum again in 2nd phase

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 6 Sep: As the rains in Kedar Valley have reduced, the Kedarnath Yatra has picked up momentum once again during its second phase. The state government has claimed that the Yatra to Kedarnath Dham is returning to its peak after a lull during the peak of the Monsoon season. The number of devotees coming on the pilgrimage is constantly increasing. The government also claims that that the devotees who are overwhelmed by the darshan of Kedar Baba are looking satisfied with the travel arrangements and are sharing their pleasant experiences on the social media, with the local people and the administration.

Devotees who reached Baba Kedarnath Dham from Guwahati shared that the pedestrian trek to Kedarnath has now been adequately repaired and the pilgrimage is going on continuously. All the basic facilities including water, electricity, food, toilets are available all along the pedestrian trek.

The temple committee has claimed that the darshan of Lord Kedar is also going on smoothly. Prafulla, who arrived from Rajkot in Gujarat, shared that the trek to Kedarnath is now safe and smooth. All the facilities are also available on the route and all possible help is also being provided by the administration and police.

SDM, Ukhimath, Anil Shukla recalled that, due to heavy rains on 31 July, the trek had been badly damaged at many places and remained closed for some days. However, for the past two weeks, the path has been repaired and now the Yatra is proceeding smoothly. Devotees from all over the world are reaching to visit Baba Kedarnath. The district administration is making continuous efforts to make the journey pleasant and smooth. He claimed that the motor road between Sonprayag and Gaurikund, which had been washed out due to heavy rains, will also be opened for the movement of small vehicles within three to four days as the repair is in the final stage.

Police Inspector, Sonprayag, Devendra Aswal shared that, in the last 10 days, on an average three thousand devotees are reaching Kedarnath on foot. As the rains in the valley have reduced, the number of pilgrims is continuously increasing, he said.