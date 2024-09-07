Health Minister directs officials to fill vacant positions & improve hospital conditions

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 6 Sept: Health services provided by central and state governments should be made easily accessible to the general public, State Health Minister Dhan Singh Rawat has asserted. For this purpose, departmental officials have been instructed to devise and implement a concrete action plan. Additionally, officials have been directed to fill long-vacant positions in various categories within the department, improve hospital conditions, and expedite the auctioning of non-functional vehicles and scrap.

A review meeting of the Health Department was held today at the Minister’s official residence in Yamuna Colony under his chairmanship. During the meeting, Dr Rawat reviewed the progress reports of various health schemes being implemented by the department. He emphasised that to ensure the benefits of health schemes reach even the remotest individuals in the state, a concrete action plan must be put in place.

Dr Rawat stressed the urgent need to fill long-vacant positions in various categories within the department to strengthen and expand health services. He instructed officials to expedite the recruitment process for technical and ANM positions. He also directed the release of the waiting list for nursing officials and the swift hiring of ward boys through outsourcing. Dr Rawat urged that the condition of government medical units should be improved, including painting, repair work, and boundary wall construction. Additionally, he instructed that banners and posters be displayed in hospitals to inform the public about health schemes.

Dr Rawat further directed that one hospital in each assembly constituency be developed as a model hospital to provide better health services at the local level. He expressed dissatisfaction with the accumulated scrap in hospitals and ordered the immediate auctioning of non-functional vehicles and other materials to keep hospital premises clean and generate revenue for the department.

The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary, Health, Anand Srivastava, Additional Secretary, Finance, Amit Joshi, Director General, Health, Dr Tara Arya, Director, Medical Education, Dr Ashutosh Sayana, Director, Health, Dr Sunita Tamta, Director, NHM, Dr Manu Jain, and other departmental officials.