Universities should leverage research & innovation for state’s development: Gov

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 6 Sept: Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) held a meeting with the Vice-Chancellors of private universities at the Raj Bhawan, here, today. During the meeting, the Governor emphasised the need for coordination between private and state universities, advocating that universities should draw inspiration from each other’s achievements rather than viewing each other as competitors. He stressed the importance of leveraging research and innovation from universities for the benefit of both the state and the nation and encouraged sharing experiences among institutions. The Governor also called for universities to contribute to research and development in areas such as millets, honey production, home stays, and self-help groups, and to assist in combating migration through these efforts.

Lt Gen Singh highlighted the crucial role universities play in the development and progress of the state. He urged them to undertake significant research beneficial to state interests and improving the lives of its people. The Governor acknowledged that private universities are making valuable contributions by providing quality education and making it employment oriented. He also emphasised the need for universities to adopt and promote new technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Meta, and Quantum Computing in their research and innovation efforts. He expressed pleasure that universities are prioritising AI and encouraging students in this field.

During the meeting, Professor Sanjay Jasola, Vice-Chancellor of Graphic Era Hill University, presented the “Unisaransh” dashboard developed to unify private universities on a single platform. This dashboard includes information on the achievements, best practices, academic excellence, placements, innovations, research, patents, and MOUs of all private universities in the state. The Governor commended the creation of this portal and requested all universities to update their information on it.

The Vice-Chancellors shared insights on the best practices, achievements, and activities of their respective universities, as well as their research and development efforts for progress. The Governor expressed satisfaction with the achievements presented by the universities.

The meeting was attended by Secretary to the Governor Ravi Nath Raman, Secretary, Higher Education, Dr Ranjit Sinha, Legal Advisor Amit Kumar Sirohi, Additional Secretary Swati S Bhadauria, as well as all private university chancellors, heads, and vice-chancellors.