Candidacy for Panchayat Elections to be determined as per Act: Maharaj

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 6 Sep: Panchayati Raj Minister Satpal Maharaj has once again clarified the regulations concerning candidacy in the panchayat elections for individuals with more than two children. He has stated that, according to the Supreme Court’s ruling, candidates with more than two living children are eligible to contest the panchayat elections only if they had their children before the cutoff date of 25 July 2019. Individuals with more than two living children born after this date are ineligible to run in the panchayat elections.

Satpal Maharaj explained that there is some confusion regarding the two-child rule for panchayat elections. Under the Uttarakhand Panchayati Raj Act, 2016, individuals with more than two living children are deemed ineligible to contest elections for the Gram Panchayat, Kshetra Panchayat, and Zila Panchayat. The High Court of Uttarakhand, Nainital, had set 25 July 2019 as the cutoff date for such eligibility in its order dated 19 September 2019, in the case of Piki Devi vs Uttarakhand State. Similarly, another order concerning Kshetra Panchayats and Zila Panchayats was issued by the High Court on 21 September 2020.

Minister Maharaj also mentioned that the state government issued a notification on 16 March 2024 stating that, if a person has more than two living biological children but had twins or more children simultaneously after the first child, the disqualification rule would not apply, and they would be eligible to contest elections.

Director, Panchayati Raj, Nidhi Yadav has clarified that, previously, the government had filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court against the court’s order, which was subsequently withdrawn by the government. The Directorate has proposed amendments to the Act to ensure uniformity in the panchayat election regulations.