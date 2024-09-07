Campaign against adulterated food items to continue: Dr Rajesh Kumar

Many food outlets raided in Doon

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 6 Sep: Teams of the Food Safety and Drug Administration (FDA) today raided the food outlets and establishments located in various parts of Dehradun. The team also checked the food safety standards in a hostel canteen of a renowned educational institution, collected food samples from there and sent them to the lab for testing. These raids were conducted on the instructions of Secretary and Food Safety and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr R Rajesh Kumar.

Kumar claimed that strict action will be taken against the establishments that are ignoring the standards of food safety. The Food Safety and Drug Administration is running a campaign to ensure compliance with the standards of food safety across the state. Under this, samples are being collected and tested from the kitchens of hotels, restaurants, outlets and educational institutions at various places including the Chardham Yatra route.

According to Dr R Rajesh Kumar, it is being ensured that the general public and pilgrims get clean and quality food items. The teams of FDA conducted raids in various areas of Dehradun today. The raids were conducted under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner, Food Safety, Garhwal, RS Rawat and the Designated Officer of Dehradun, Manish Sayana. The team included Senior Food Safety Officer, Municipal Corporation Area, Ramesh Singh and Senior Food Safety Officer Sanjay Tiwari as well as SI Jagdish Raturi. This team raided the kitchen of a famous educational institution located on Mussoorie Road. The girl students here had complained about the food items. Deputy Commissioner, Garhwal Division, issued guidelines for the cleanliness of the kitchen and the quality of the food items. Apart from this, all kitchen employees were instructed to undergo fastag training. On the basis of complaint and suspicion of adulteration, samples were collected from the kitchen of the institution and sent to the food analysis laboratory for examination and notice was issued to the institution for lack of quality and cleanliness of food items.

After this, the team of FDA also raided the famous establishments located in the food court of a mall located on Haridwar Road and checked the cleanliness and food standards in their kitchens. The team instructed these establishments for quality food and cleanliness. When the team checked the Total Polar Compound in the cooking oil used here, it was found to be as per the standards. Designated Officer Dehradun Manish Sayana has said that this campaign will continue continuously for compliance of food safety standards in the entire district.