Koshyari felicitates ambulance drivers for service during COVID-19 pandemic

BY OUR STAFF REPORTER

Mumbai, 6 Jul: The Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, felicitated 50 ambulance drivers, transport supervisors and office bearers of the School and Company Bus Association for their services to the city during the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. The felicitation of these Corona Warriors was organised by the School and Company Bus Owners’ Association at Raj Bhavan, here, today.

Anil Garg, President of the School & Company Bus Owners’ Association, Deepak Naik, Secretary, and Ramesh Manian were prominent among those present.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Koshyari complimented the ambulance drivers for upholding the ideals of ‘service above self’ during the pandemic period. Mentioning that Corona cases were on the decline, he expressed the hope that vaccination of the maximum number of people would reduce the impact of the third possible wave of the pandemic.

According to Association President Anil Garg, more than 200 school bus crew members, supervisors and managers served COVID-19 positive and quarantined patients since 15 May, 2020. According to him, the School Bus drivers worked under the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai as ambulance drivers and attendants in all the 24 wards and hospitals. He thanked the Governor for felicitating the ambulance drivers and supervisors whose work was not acknowledged.