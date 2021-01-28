Koshyari unfurls national flag at Mumbai R Day function

By Our Staff Reporter

Mumbai, 27 Jan: The Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari unfurled the National Flag and delivered his Republic Day Message to the people on the occasion of the 71st anniversary of the Republic of India at the State function held at Shivaji Park here on Tuesday. The Governor read out his speech in Marathi.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Rashmi Thackeray, Guardian Minister of Mumbai City Aslam Sheikh, Mayor of Mumbai Kishori Pednekar, Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar, senior government officers and selected invitees and officials were present on the occasion. The Governor exchanged Republic Day greetings with the invitees on the occasion.

Earlier, the Governor unfurled the National Tricolour at the Raj Bhavan. The Governor saluted the National Flag even as the National Anthem was sung by the staff and officers of Raj Bhavan and the jawans of the State Reserve Police Force.