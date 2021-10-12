Kuthal Village water supply project upgrade launched

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 11 Oct: Upgradation work on the Kuthal Village Drinking Water Project is being got done by Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi, along with local public representatives.

At the launch of the project, today, Joshi disclosed that the cost of the scheme as approved by the Chief Minister’s is Rs 171.23 lakh. Under the scheme, there would be construction of a mini tube well, an overhead water tank of 400 kilolitres capacity and laying of related pipelines. On completion of the scheme, more than 3500 people of about 700 families will get the benefit of uninterrupted drinking water facility.

The Cabinet Minister said that development is a continuous process; the aim of the BJP government is to reach the last person. Various basic services are being expanded on a war footing. The government is committed to providing maximum facilities to the people.

Sundar Singh Kothal, Councilor, Deepak Pundir, Vice President District Panchayat, Mahendra Dumaga, Rahul Rawat, Anurag, Surendra Singh Bagryal, Sanjay Panwar, Nazir Ahmed, Manoj, Monu Kothal, Mohit Bagriyal and others present on the occasion.