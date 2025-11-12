Kyarkuli-Bhatta villagers protest ‘defamatory’ social media posts

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 11 Nov: Anger erupted among villagers of Kyarkuli-Bhatta Gram Sabha near Mussoorie when a man allegedly made a false and defamatory allegation against the villagers via social media. Describing the statement as an attack on their reputation, the villagers filed a written complaint with the Mussoorie police station and demanded a public apology from the accused.

According to the allegations, on 30 October, a dispute arose between Anand Singh Bisht, a driver working for the Mussoorie Taxi Union, and union members. Following this incident, Anand Singh Bisht’s elder brother, Jasbir Singh Bisht, originally from Kamada Banchaura village, Uttarkashi district, and currently residing at the Ganesh Hotel in Mussoorie, issued a statement on social media and an electronic portal, stating, “The villagers of Kyarkuli-Bhatta village are hooligans and use abusive language.” The villagers state that these allegations are completely baseless, false, and misleading. They claim that the dispute was related to the taxi union, not the residents of Kyarkuli-Bhatta village. Despite this, an attempt has been made to defame the entire village.

District Panchayat member Govind Singh Pundir (Babloo Bhai), Area Panchayat member Srishti Rawat, Village Head Meena Kotal, and social activist Sudhanshu Rawat, along with the villagers, have jointly submitted a written complaint to the Police Station Head, Mussoorie.

The letter states, “Jasbir Singh Bisht has tarnished the image of the Gram Sabha through social media.” If he doesn’t publicly apologise, all the villagers will file a defamation suit against him.” The villagers say that this matter is not just about the reputation of one person, but the dignity of the entire village. They have warned that, if immediate action is not taken, they will be forced to launch a protest. Locals say that disputes between taxi unions often arise in the Mussoorie area, but this time the issue has become sensitive because it is linked to the village’s social image. They want the police file an FIR and investigate. Mussoorie Police Inspector Devendra Chauhan stated that the complaint has been received. The matter is being investigated and necessary legal action will be taken based on the facts.

