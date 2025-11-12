Career Counselling Week begins at Graphic Era

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 11 Nov: Students at Graphic Era received guidance on career options aligned with their interests and potential, here, today.

The Career Counselling Week began at Graphic Era Deemed University with the aim of preparing future leaders in Food Safety and Nutrition. Addressing the students as the Chief Guest, President of Himalaya Wellness Company, Dr S Farooq, said, “Learn from yesterday, work for today, and build a better future.” He emphasised that a curious mind is the foundation of leadership. For students, asking questions is essential as it strengthens learning, boosts confidence, and bridges the gap between ideas and implementation.

Head of Department of Dietetics, Northern Railway Central Hospital, Anusha Mishra, introduced students to the diverse career opportunities available in the fields of Food Science, Dietetics, and Nutrition. She highlighted the importance of government fellowships, research opportunities, and public health initiatives, encouraging students to stay proactive in professional development and keep themselves updated with emerging trends. Vice Chancellor Dr Narpinder Singh also motivated students to move confidently on the path to success.

The event was organised by the Department of Food Science and Technology. Among those present were Member, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Prof IP Pandey, General Manager (Quality and Standard), Himachal Polyolefins Limited, Dr Virender Bhardwaj, Head of Department Prof Vinod Kumar, Dr Bindu Nayak, Dr Sanju Kumar, Dr Ankita Dobhal, Dr Krishna Ayush, Dr Shweta Joshi, Dr Ravneet Kaur, along with other faculty members and students. The programme was conducted by Saloni Joshi.