Air Chief Marshal AP Singh graces The TonsBridge School’s 13th Annual Day Celebration

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 11 Nov: The TonsBridge Residential and Day School, Dehradun, celebrated its 13th Annual Day for the Senior Wing with fervour and grandeur on 10 November. The event brought together parents, guests, faculty, and students in a joyful display of unity, discipline, and artistic excellence.

India’s Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, was the Chief Guest on the occasion. The Chairman of The TonsBridge Residential and Day School, Vijay Nagar, fittingly acknowledged the honour by presenting a planter instead of a bouquet — a thoughtful gesture promoting sustainability and environmental awareness.

The programme commenced with a soulful welcome song, followed by an energetic band presentation that set the tone for the festivities. The invocation dance enthralled the audience with its graceful movements and vivid depiction of cultural harmony.

The ceremony began with a moment of deep reverence as Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, accompanied by the school’s NCC, Scouts, and Guides contingents, paid tribute to the Chief of Defence Staff with a floral wreath at the statue — a gesture of national pride and remembrance.

The Chairman welcomed the attendees and shared his strategic vision, illuminating the path forward to propel the institution to new and significant heights.

Air Chief Marshal Singh administered the oath to the outgoing Grade 12 batch. Following this, the Principal Roopa Gusain presented a comprehensive review of the school’s key accomplishments of the past year and unveiled forward-looking initiatives designed to enrich the educational journey of the children.

The cultural highlight of the evening was the powerful theatrical performance, “Aham Brahmasmi,” conceptualised and envisioned by the Principal. The play, centred on the profound concept of the five elements — Space, Air, Earth, Fire, and Water — reflected self-realisation and the divine presence within every individual. This ambitious presentation seamlessly wove together music, drama, and philosophy, creating a stunning and cohesive theatrical experience for the audience.

The event’s grand visual spectacle — a captivating laser show — was one of the main attractions of the evening. The synchronised display celebrated Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh’s glorious service and symbolically connected the essence of Aham Brahmasmi with the school’s dancing ensemble, leaving the audience spellbound.

In his address, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh shared powerful narratives of glory and valour, electrifying the audience and instilling a deep sense of patriotism and pride.

In a truly unique moment, the Student Council Members were granted a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to interact directly with the Chief Guest. They were visibly motivated and enriched by his guidance and inspiring words, marking a memorable milestone in their academic journey.

The Annual Day celebration concluded with dignity and reverence as all present stood together for the national anthem.