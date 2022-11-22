Lal Batti appointments to begin soon

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 20 Nov: Highly placed sources report that Lal Batti appointments by the Dhami Government will begin shortly. To begin with, around 20 appointments may be made but more will follow soon, claim the sources. In fact, speaking informally with some media persons, BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt has indicated that the issue has already been discussed with the Party High Command and, soon, a list of possible Lal Batti appointees could be given to the Government for necessary action. He, however, added that the Lal Batti appointments are the prerogative of the Chief Minister and the final call in this respect would be taken by him in consultation with the party.

Sources, meanwhile, have indicated that the Dhami Government is in no mood to prolong the appointments as had been done by the previous Trivendra Singh led Government, giving rise to dissatisfaction within the party.

Already, more than six months have passed since the last assembly elections and, with the exception of a handful of Lal Batti appointments, most of the hopefuls in the BJP are still waiting to be handed responsibilities. According to the sources, the party has made a strategy to accommodate many of the Lal Batti hopefuls in the party organisation if they fail to get other posts, in order to keep them appeased. Bhatt, in fact, indicated that the Uttarakhand BJP organisation would soon be expanded. Further, by 15 December, the party would expand its organisation at the Mandal level. In the New Year, the workers might be given responsibility in the government as well. The exercise of making Lal Batti appointments and the party’s expansion has to be conducted simultaneously so that the hopefuls failing to secure Lal Batti appointments could be accommodated within the party in order to minimise discontent.

The BJP has fixed a time limit for the formation of district and divisional level executives, including state fronts, departments and cells. Bhatt has given instructions to constitute the state team of various Morchas by 30 November, executive committees of districts and divisions by 15 December and Cells by 10 December, as well as a three-member state committee for the membership drive.

State media in-charge Manveer Chauhan, while providing information about the meeting of the State President and State General Secretaries, said that it was decided that in a time-bound manner, all fronts, cells and departmental units and districts and divisions from the state to the divisional level would be constituted.

He added that, by 30 November, teams for all the Morchas would be prepared at the state level. Apart from this, the district executives would also be formed by 5 December and the Mandal executive by 15 December.