Law College Dehradun opts for Syllabus of Global Standards

BY OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 6 Jul: Faculty of Law and Legal Studies, Law College Dehradun of Uttaranchal University, organised its 18th Board of Studies with all the requisite academic paraphernalia. Ramping up to adopt global standards for imparting legal education in consonance with contemporary academics, the Board of Studies approved the syllabus as recommended by experts.

Dean of the college, Prof (Dr) Rajesh Bahuguna stated that the institution has opted for a syllabus that reflects strong inclinations towards outcome based education in statutory compliance with Bar Council Rules. Also, it has adopted Value Added Courses and formulation of academic curriculum in accordance with the Local, National and Global academic-cum-professional needs of the students. The entire process underwent three stages i.e. preparation of course structures by subject-experts, approval of syllabus by the Board and, finally, communicating the same to the Academic Council of the University.

This syllabus has been adopted from the year 2021-22 onwards. The syllabus is career-centric and compatible with global standards.

The Board of Studies was chaired by Dr Rajesh Bahuguna while Prof BN Pandey, Dr DN Bhatkoti and Dr Paritosh Singh were present as external members. Dr Poonam Rawat was Member Secretary to the Board, while Kumar Ashutosh, Dr Jitendra Singh, Dr V Bhuvneshwari, Dr Anjum Parvez, Dr Radhey Shyam Jha, Dr Aijaz Ahmed attended as internal members.