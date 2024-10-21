Learnt valuable lessons of life in Summer Valley School: Anurag Chauhan

Summer Valley School celebrates 30th Founder’s Day

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 19 Oct: Speaking as the Chief Guest on the occasion of Summer Valley School’s 30th Founder’s Day event today, Anurag Chauhan, an alumnus of the school, and a Karamveer Chakra awardee, reminisced about the invaluable lessons learned and the moral virtues imparted in the school. He said that integrity, a key virtue, was emphasised by the Founder Principal, Dr PN Onial. Chauhan also recalled an incident where Principal Onial, without hesitation, refused an admission request made by the then education minister.

Founder of Humans of Humanity, Chauhan also mentioned the profound influence of the director of the school Ashok Wasu on his life. He said that he not only admired Wasu but also aspired to emulate him. He asserted that Wasu’s unwavering dedication helped him achieve respectable academic results despite being involved deeply in extra-curricular activites.

The event was an extravagant showcase of talent, featuring a captivating performance that recreated the well-known and beloved story of “Aladdin”. The event was made possible through the dedicated efforts of a talented team of professionals from Mumbai, who worked diligently to deliver an engaging live theatre performance for the audience. About 500 students from various classes participated, showcasing their skills in drama, dance, music and management.

Students excelling in Academics at ISC and ICSE levels were honoured during the event. Besides, scholarship cheques of Rs 15,000 and Rs 21,000 respectively were also presented, recognising the hard work and dedication of academic achievers. This initiative celebrated their achievements and also encouraged a culture of academic excellence within the school. Teaching staff and non-teaching staff were felicitated for their long service and commitment to the school.

Those honoured for 30 Years service included Surendra Singh Panwar, Sunita Parashar, Anuradha Oberoi, Mamta Sharma and Sangeeta Sofat. Dayaram was honoured for 25 years of service while those honoured for 20 Years of service were Ivneet Kaur, Shanawaj Khan. Kuwar Singh Syunsal, Namrata Madan, Sunita Rawat were honoured for 15 years of service while Harleen Mukherjee, Hemender Sharma, Rimple Raja, Sonal Jain, Shalu Rajkumar and Sarita Pal were honoured for 10 years of service to the school.

In addition to these awards, several prestigious awards were given to the outgoing batch of class 12 for their loyalty, dedication and belongingness to the school.

The 30th Founder’s Day at Summer Valley School was not just a celebration of its rich history but also a glimpse into the bright future that lies ahead for its students. It was an unforgettable evening, filled with inspiration, laughter, and a sense of community that will be cherished for years to come.

The occasion was also graced by the presence of Director Ashok Wasu, Principal Col Rajesh Pokhriyal, and Academic Director Abhya Wasu. While the presence of Chairman Sanjay Sen and Associate Director Parul Goyal added a touch of honour to the festivities.