Confluential hosted at St George’s 

By Our Staff Reporter

MUSSOORIE, 19 Oct: The ninth session of Confluential was hosted at St George ’s College on Saturday, with the objective of addressing the important subject of Mental Health.

The Guest Speaker for the occasion, Kapil Gupta, a distinguished figure in the field of mental wellness and founder of SOLH Wellness, was warmly welcomed by the members of the Student Council and the School Band.

The prayer was led by Rajveer Kataria and was followed by a Song of Prayer by the School Choir. Geetika Khanna, Secretary, Child Protection Committee at St George ’s College, introduced the Guest Speaker who was welcomed with a planter and a memento as a token of appreciation. Preeti Goel and Isha Gupta Vaish, members of the Child Protection Committee, were also welcomed.

In his address to the gathering, Kapil Gupta said that it was a pleasure to be a Guest Speaker at a prestigious school like St . George ’s College and added that he would like the session to be interactive.

According to Kapil Gupta, Mental Wellness is vital in schools and is largely about dysfunctionalities and not disorders. Speaking to the students and members of faculty, Gupta said that people generally work to decrease sadness, loneliness and stress and increase happiness and peace of mind. According to statistics, one in eight people have mental health problems but stress is not a bad thing by definition. If one has life, one has stress. The speaker went on to discuss how post Covid, people have lost the human touch and this is the number one driver of mental issues.

Gupta advised the students to work on developing coping mechanisms so that they could deal with the challenges of student life.

After the speaker had answered all the questions raised by the House, the event came to an end with the Vote of Thanks delivered by Mritunjay Pratap Singh.