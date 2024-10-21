5 child labourers rescued from Vikasnagar

DM directs special drive to end child labour in Dehradun

By Our Staff Reporter Dehradun, 19 Oct: District Magistrate Savin Bansal has issued instructions to the officials concerned to run an effective campaign to end child labour in the district. Under the instructions of the District Magistrate, a team from DTF Dehradun (Labour Department, AHTU, DCPU, Bachpan Bachao Andolan, SJPU, and Samarpan Society and Manroop Charity and Research Centre) freed five children from child labour in the Vikasnagar police station area.