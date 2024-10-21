5 child labourers rescued from Vikasnagar

DM directs special drive to end child labour in Dehradun
By Our Staff Reporter
Dehradun, 19 Oct: District Magistrate Savin Bansal has issued instructions to the officials concerned to run an effective campaign to end child labour in the district. Under the instructions of the District Magistrate, a team from DTF Dehradun (Labour Department, AHTU, DCPU, Bachpan Bachao Andolan, SJPU, and Samarpan Society and Manroop Charity and Research Centre) freed five children from child labour in the Vikasnagar police station area.
In this regard, an FIR has been registered against four establishment owners, and the children have been presented before the CWC and sent to Khula Ashray Samarpan Society for rehabilitation. The DM has directed the district-level task force to take immediate action on complaints of child labour in the district.