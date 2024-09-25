‘Lekhak Gaon’ being developed to preserve U’khand’s cultural heritage

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun (Thano), 23 Sep: The land of Uttarakhand is renowned not only for its natural beauty but also for its rich cultural heritage. A significant part of this heritage has been the distinctiveness of woodcraft seen in homes across the region for centuries. The intricate wood carvings, sculptures of deities, and various exquisite designs have long been the hallmark of every house in the hills. Woodcraft was once regarded as a status symbol here, though it has become rare today. However, this art form is being revived and preserved through the creation of ‘Lekhak Gaon’ (Writers’ Village) in Thano, a unique project aimed at keeping the cultural history of Uttarakhand alive.

Inspired by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and conceptualised by former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, the Lekhak Gaon is being developed in Thano. This village will not only serve as a hub for literature and writing but will also become a symbol of Uttarakhand’s cultural heritage. Spanning 25 acres, the Lekhak Gaon is adorned with buildings constructed with deodar wood doors and traditional hill stone slabs, showcasing the architectural style of Uttarakhand. Along with a library, museum, and main building, writer’s cottages have been built to provide a peaceful and inspiring environment for creative work.

The museum will house a collection of Uttarakhand’s sculptures, traditional attire, musical instruments, and customs. It will feature exhibitions focused on the state’s literary figures, freedom fighters, and significant life events. This museum will represent the entirety of Uttarakhand’s culture, allowing tourists and researchers to explore the region’s rich heritage in one place.

Visiting writers will be provided with residential facilities in the village. Additionally, a yoga and meditation centre has been established to offer mental peace and a conducive atmosphere for creativity. Special healthcare facilities will also be provided, ensuring that writers can focus on their literary work without any interruptions.

The library will hold a collection of literature from major writers around the world. This village is being developed as a significant centre for researchers and writers, offering them a place to delve into in-depth research on literature, history, and culture. Uttarakhand’s culture will be fully represented here, inspiring researchers and tourists alike.

Former Director of Higher Education, Prof Savita Mohan, during her visit to the Lekhak Gaon, mentioned that the writer’s cottages will offer a unique environment for creative work, providing writers with new directions for their creativity. She further stated that this centre will play a crucial role in preserving and promoting the art, literature, and culture of Uttarakhand.

Former Principal Dr KL Talwar, who was also present, praised the project, noting that Lekhak Gaon will be a milestone not only in the field of literature but also in the preservation of cultural heritage. Hindi researcher Ankit Tiwari was also present on this occasion.