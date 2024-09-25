Nubra Valley students call on Governor as part of ‘Operation Sadhbhavana’

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 23 Sep: Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd), today, welcomed students from the Nubra Valley of the Union Territory of Ladakh, who are on a “National Unity Journey”, to the Raj Bhavan here.

Under the Indian Army’s “Operation Sadbhavana”, 30 students and 6 teachers from Nubra Valley, led by Major Anshuman of the 102 Infantry Brigade Light Regiment, visited Raj Bhavan in their traditional attire. This is their first time traveling outside Ladakh to explore various institutions in Dehradun, such as IMA, RIMC, and FRI. The aim of this trip is to gain firsthand experience of the local culture, development, technology, and economic progress.

The Governor interacted with the students and encouraged them to strive for success in life. He advised them to dream big and work hard to achieve their goals, emphasising that excellence in any field requires extra effort. He inspired them to keep pace with changing times and to embrace new technology.

The Governor blessed the children for their bright future and shared his experiences of serving in Kashmir and Ladakh. He encouraged them to learn from this educational journey and to share their insights with their peers. He noted that this trip would help familiarise the children with the outside world and aid in their personal development.