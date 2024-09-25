Gov briefed on condition of old age homes by NHRC Observer

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 23 Sep: Special Observer of the National Human Rights Commission, Balakrishna Goyal made a courtesy call on Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) at the Raj Bhavan, here, today. Goyal reported that, during his tour of various districts in Uttarakhand, he inspected old age homes, children’s homes, prisons and schools.

He noted that several old age homes were operating without registration. He emphasised the need to strengthen the arrangements at these facilities to ensure that the residents do not face any inconvenience.

The Governor acknowledged the seriousness of the issue regarding the lack of registration for old age homes and assured that strict action would be taken. He emphasised the importance of ensuring proper care for the elderly. He also urged the Special Observer to ensure that any other suggestions or shortcomings identified during the visit are addressed by the relevant departments, as it is a collective responsibility to provide all basic facilities to the marginalised and neglected individuals residing in these institutions.