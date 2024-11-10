Literature festival commences with conversations on Sahitya and Cinema

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 8 Nov: A literature festival opened at Doon International School, Dalanwala, on Sahitya and Cinema. This three-day event aims to inspire intellectual dialogue. The inauguration featured a lamp-lighting ceremony with actress and Kathak dancer Prachee Shah Paandya, Olympic shooter Abhinav Bindra, Chairman DS Mann, and Director HS Mann.

The opening session, ‘Expressions of India – Dance, Drama, and Cultural Heritage’, saw Prachee Shah Paandya sharing her journey as a Kathak artist, actor, and cultural enthusiast in conversation with Saumya Kulshreshtha.

Prachee Shah Paandya shared insights into her journey and reflections on Indian heritage.

“I started learning Kathak at 3.5 years of age, inspired by Hema Malini, and my father ensured I never missed a class,” she recalled. By age 5, she had performed on Doordarshan, igniting her lifelong passion for dance. While in college, she unexpectedly entered acting, landing her iconic role as Pooja in ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’, a turning point that she says “changed my life completely and remains special, even 24 years later”.

In another engaging session, Olympic shooter Abhinav Bindra joined life skills expert Jyotika Bedi for the session, titled ‘Young, Fit, and Strong – The Elements of Holistic Growth’. Bindra highlighted the role of gratitude and mindfulness in maintaining balance. He said, “One habit that has helped me throughout my life is practicing gratitude. For holistic growth, balancing body, mind, and soul is essential.” He urged students to pursue interests with dedication and maintain strong relationships for a fulfilling life.

The festival also witnessed the launch of Jyotika Bedi’s book ‘Trapped in Overthinking’, which offers practical tools to help people transform self-doubt into self-love. Throughout the day, attendees enjoyed various sessions that highlighted creativity, art, and history.

In ‘Sparks of Creation – How Imagination Shapes Minds’, poet and novelist Jerry Pinto engaged in an insightful conversation with young writers Gauri A Pal, Berain Bohra, Naisha Jamshedji, and Amaya Marwah, discussing the power of imagination in shaping young minds.

Ashwitha Jayakumar and Shruti Bali led a session titled ‘Brushstrokes of an Empire – The Mughals in Art’, examining the Mughals’ contributions to Indian art and culture, inviting the audience to reflect on this rich historical legacy.

Other discussions brought together emerging voices and seasoned experts alike. Anhad Kashyap explored the role of youth in storytelling in ‘The Power of Stories – A Young Perspective’. In ‘The Maze of Mythology – Unlocked’, author Akshat Gupta shared insights on mythology with Saumya Kulshreshtha, delving into timeless narratives and their relevance today.

Another session, ‘Bold and Balanced – Embracing Your Whole Self,’ featured Anshula Kapoor, Rupali Hasija, and Sandeep Bedi in conversation with Ira Chauhan. The session encouraged attendees to acknowledge and celebrate the many facets of their identities.

Actors Vineet Kumar and Vishwas Paandya, in conversation with Akshat Gupta, discussed the evolving role of cinema as a reflection of society in ‘Cinema Ka Chashma, Samaaj Ka Aaina’. The session provided a lens through which attendees could explore the dynamic interaction between cinematic storytelling and social commentary.

Later, Trinetra engaged in a session with Namita Dubey in ‘Scrubs to Scripts – The Trinetra Story’.

The first day concluded with ‘Charaghon Ka Safar – The Life and Poetry of Wasim Barelvi’, as celebrated poet Wasim Barelvi discussed his work and the enduring impact of Urdu poetry with Siddharth Shandilya. Barelvi’s reflections on life, love, and resilience resonated deeply with the audience, leaving a lasting impact and setting the stage for the festival’s second day.