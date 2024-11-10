DIG, Home Guards, Amitabh Srivastava flags off Road Safety & Traffic Management Bike Rally

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 8 Nov: A bike rally was taken out today to spread public awareness about road safety and traffic management as well as saying no to drugs, which was jointly flagged off by Amitabh Srivastava, DIG, Uttarakhand Home Guard, and Praveen Sharma, founder of Lychee Bagh. This rally started from Lychee Bagh, Dilaram Chowk, and ended at Mall of Dehradun, Haridwar Road. About 90 bikers participated in this bike rally and all jointly gave the message of traffic management and saying no to drugs.

DIG Srivastava said in his address, “We thank the Mall of Dehradun for this bike rally, who are organising a three-day Parvat Parv where the people of Dehradun will get an opportunity to know, understand and taste the local culture, heritage, art as well as the cuisine of Uttarakhand. We are moving towards making Uttarakhand a drug-free state and today everyone is joining us in giving the message that we have united to make Uttarakhand a drug-free state.”

In his address, Praveen Sharma stated, “Our aim is to not let the youth go astray and to give them some options where they can join and channelise their energy in the right direction and achieve the goals set in their lives. While driving, we should follow traffic rules and not drive after consuming any kind of intoxicant. While driving, we always have to take care of ourselves as well as others. If you drive carelessly, it becomes a matter of life and death for others. Therefore, my appeal is that no youth should consume intoxicants and drive with full caution and take care of others as well.”

The Mall of Dehradun and Discover Uttarakhand were the main partners in organising the Say No to Drugs Bike Rally. Krishna Agarwal from Lilymin was also present.