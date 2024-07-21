LIU Sub Inspector and head constable caught red handed accepting bribe

By Our Staff Reporter

Nainital, 20 Jul: Vigilance Department in Haldwani today trapped and arrested corrupt LIU sub-inspector and head constable of Uttarakhand Police Department. They caught them red handed while taking a bribe of Rs 2000 for filing passport verification report. The case is related to the complaint filed in Ramnagar, Nainital. SI posted in LIU Haldwani, Saurabh Rathi and Head Constable Gurpreet Singh were arrested by the Vigilance Department of Uttarakhand Police and are being interrogated.

The complainant, a resident of Ramnagar had filed a complaint on the helpline number/WhatsApp number issued by Vigilance where he claimed that the LIU officials were demanding a bribe of Rs 2500 to file the Police verification report for passport renewal. The preliminary investigation found the complaint to be truthful. After this, under the plan, a trap was laid by the team of Vigilance Department in Haldwani and as per the plan this team reached Ramnagar LIU office here today. As soon as LIU Sub-Inspector Saurabh Rathi and Head Constable Gurpreet Singh were seen accepting the bribe of Rs 2,000 from the complainant, the Vigilance team caught them red handed.

According to the information, in front of the Vigilance team that went to trap secretly, LIU Sub-Inspector Saurabh Rathi asked to pay the bribe to Head Constable Gurpreet Singh. Head Constable Gurpreet Singh accepted the money. Immediately, the Vigilance team sprang into action and took the the LIU Sub Inspector and Constable into custody for taking bribe. Currently, the Vigilance Haldwani team is interrogating both the bribe-taking LIU personnel and searching their residences and also investigating their movable and immovable property in other places. According to the Vigilance team, the team has also begun searching in the properties of both the corrupt LIU personnel arrested by the Vigilance team and investigation of their movable and immovable properties in other places has also been started.