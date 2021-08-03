LoP Pritam Singh calls on Speaker Agarwal

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 2 Aug: Leader of the Opposition and Congress MLA Pritam Singh called on Vidhan Sabha Speaker Premchand Agarwal at the latter’s office, here, today. The two discussed the coming monsoon session of the assembly.

On the occasion, they recalled the contributions of the late Dr Indira Hridayesh, who was the Leader of the Opposition before Pritam Singh. The Congress leader promised the Speaker that his party would provide constructive support in the successful conduct of the House.

The Speaker stated that he had always provided equal opportunities to the Treasury as well as Opposition benches and would continue to do so.