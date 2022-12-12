Lt Gen Yogendra Dimri reviews the Passing Out Parade

344 Regular GCs and 134 Technical GCs pass out from the portals of IMA

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 10 Dec: A total of 344 Gentlemen Cadets of 151 Regular Course and 134 Technical Graduate Course, including 30 Gentlemen Cadets from eleven friendly foreign countries, successfully passed out from the portals of the Indian Military Academy at the Passing Out Parade (POP) held here today. During the POP, the Gentlemen Cadets displayed inspiring enthusiasm and zeal, and put up an excellent show, marching with perfection to Military tunes of `Saare Jahan Se Achha’ and Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja with pride and élan reflecting in each step. They knew that their parents and loved ones were witnessing each step with great pride and affection including those watching the live coverage on all media platforms across the globe.

Lt General Yogendra Dimri AVSM, VSM, GOC-In-C, Central Command Reviewed the Parade. He congratulated the Gentlemen Cadets on the successful completion of their training at IMA. He also, complimented the Instructors and Gentlemen Cadets for the excellent parade, immaculate turnout as well as the crisp, synergised drill movements, indicating high standards of training and discipline imbibed by the young leaders.

Lt-General Dimri also complimented the Foreign Gentlemen Cadets and addressing them, noted, "I would like to compliment all the Thirty (30) Gentlemen Cadets from various Friendly Foreign Countries who have come to India and successfully completed their training at IMA, Dehradun. I am sure, you as ambassadors of your country will carry back a treasure trove of good memories of the place and training with you, which you can cherish for a lifetime. The training imparted by the Indian Military Academy will be a bedrock for your growth, both professionally and personally and will strengthen the friendly ties between all our armies".

While addressing the Passing out Course, the Reviewing Officer, exhorted everyone to dedicate themselves to the service of the nation. He also briefed the Gentlemen Cadets about the challenges that India is facing at present at the regional and global level. He emphasised that physical and mental toughness alone were not enough to tackle modern day threats of the country, but as military leaders, officers would have to develop a strategic mindset, cultivate an adaptive temperament and acquire the mental resilience essential to hone the skills for military leadership. He added that the advancement in technology had often been driven by military dynamics and that modern day military leaders needed to embrace this technological drift and understand the seamless synergy required between men and machines.

The IMA takes pride in its rich legacy and the saga of valour and sacrifice etched by its brave alumni. This premier institution of international repute has in recent past undertaken major transformational initiatives to produce future ready warrior leaders, well versed with the realities of a technology intensive battlefield and its challenges. Leadership development programme, modern infrastructure supporting blended learning and establishment of innovation labs have been at the core of comprehensive reviews recently progressed to ensure a dynamic training regime.

The coveted Sword of Honour was presented to AUO Pawan Kumar, while the Gold Medal for the Gentlemen Cadet standing First in the Order of Merit was also presented to AUO Pawan Kumar. Silver Medal for the Gentlemen Cadet standing Second in the Order of Merit was presented to BUO Jagjeet Singh. Bronze Medal for the Gentlemen Cadet standing Third in the Order of Merit was presented to BCA Siripurapu Likhit. Silver Medal for the Gentlemen Cadet standing First in the Order of Merit from Technical Graduate Course was presented to JUO Abhishek Sharma. Bangladesh Medal for the Gentlemen Cadet standing First in the Order of Merit from Foreign GCs was presented to JUO Aswin Sigdel, while the Chief of Army Staff Banner was awarded to Zojila Coy for standing Overall First amongst 12 companies.