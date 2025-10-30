Luminaries from 60 countries to gather at “Lekhak Gaon” celebration of Literature, Culture, and Art

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 29 Oct: Nestled in the serene valleys of Uttarakhand, India’s first “Lekhak Gaon” (Writers’ Village) is set to become the centre of a historic international event from 3 to 5 November. During this period, the village will host the Sparsh Himalaya Mahotsav 2025, a festival dedicated to the global promotion of Indian literature, culture, art, and the Hindi language.

This three-day festival will be organised under the guidance and patronage of Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ and the Sparsh Himalaya Foundation. The event will bring together eminent writers, artists, academicians, environmentalists, and young creators from over 60 countries, who will collectively carry the message of Indian identity and creativity to every corner of the world.

The grand inauguration of the festival will take place on 3 November in the presence of Thaawarchand Gehlot, Governor of Karnataka. The inaugural session will focus on the theme, “Global Expansion of Indian Literature, Culture, and Art”. On this occasion, distinguished scholars and authors from India and abroad will share their insights on India’s rich cultural heritage. Renowned singer and Padma Shri awardee Kailash Kher and several other prominent personalities will perform at the event.

That evening, a special Sky Observation Programme will be organised by the Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences (ARIES), Nainital, allowing participants to witness the mesmerising view of the night sky under the open Himalayan heavens—an enchanting confluence of science, culture, and nature.

On 4 November, the festival will witness the presence of Prithvirajsing Roopun, former President of Mauritius; Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Culture; and Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology.

The day’s discussions will centre on themes such as “Establishing Hindi as a Global Language”, “The Cultural Philosophy of Indian Identity”, and “The New Vision of Emerging Writers”. Special sessions will be dedicated to providing young creators with a platform to showcase their talent.

In the evening, students from Doon Cultural School, Jhajhra (Dehradun), will enchant the audience with traditional songs and tribal dances, reflecting the depth and beauty of Indian folk culture. Additionally, the Department of Theatre, Sparsh Himalaya University, Dehradun, will present an outstanding theatrical performance—an artistic expression of emotion, creativity, and thought.

The closing ceremony on 5 November will be held in the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, and Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd). On this occasion, distinguished personalities who have made exceptional contributions in the fields of literature, culture, education, environment, and art will be felicitated.

The concluding art session will feature the presence of Padma Bhushan awardee and eminent painter Jatin Das, whose art profoundly resonates with Indian emotion, colour, and humanity. Celebrated photographer Trilok Kapoor and versatile artist Aditya Narayan will also enrich the session with their creative perspectives, making it a memorable confluence of art, colour, and expression.

Former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, former Union Minister of Education, and Patron of Lekhak Gaon, Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, stated, “Sparsh Himalaya Mahotsav is not merely an event; it is a global celebration of India’s soul, culture, and creativity. Our aim is to ensure that the divine flame of Indian literature, culture, and art reaches every corner of the world, that Hindi earns its rightful place as a global language, and that emerging writers are provided with a powerful platform for creative expression.”

Situated in the lap of the Himalayas, Lekhak Gaon, Dehradun, today stands as the living embodiment of Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s vision, which Dr Nishank has realised through his foresight, dedication, and action. The village houses the Nalanda Library, Research Centre, Creative Cottages, and Cultural Auditorium, beautifully blending India’s ancient traditions with modern thought.